These are America’s Most Dangerous and Deadliest Jobs

We've all seen or heard of those signs that tell employees how many days it's been since an employee was injured on the job. It's all about promoting safety in the workplace. This is because there are those jobs that come with higher than normal risks for injury and even death.

Whether it's hazardous working conditions, working with heavy equipment, physically demanding jobs that are labor-intensive, or jobs that can expose employees to harmful substances, work injuries are sure to happen and can even be fatal.

According to the Visual Capitalist website, the United States sees nearly 5,500 fatalities among making these jobs the most dangerous in the country with a worker dying every 96 minutes from a work-related injury.

Logging

Roofers

Fishing

Hunting

Construction

Steel Workers

Flight Engineers

Airflight Pilots

Delivery and Truck Drivers

On-the-Road Sales

Underground Mining Machine Operators

Electrical Power Line Workers

These stats don't even include the number of minor and major on-the-job injuries.

According to Forbes Magazine, under the workers’ compensation laws across most of the country, employees don't even need to prove employer negligence to receive payment from injuries while working. This includes payments for not just lost wages if you have to take time off, but medical bills as well.

This list of most dangerous and deadliest jobs comes from the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as of December 2023. They're based on the number of fatal work injuries per 100,000 full-time workers.

While most of these jobs see less than 100 deaths annually, roofers see more than a hundred each year while delivery and truck drivers see more than a thousand annually according to Forbes Magazine.

