Daniel Radcliffe Once had a Crush on This ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star

Daniel Radcliffe became a childhood crush for millions of fans across the globe when he starred as Harry Potter in the mega-popular film series based on J.K. Rowling's books. It turns out that he had a crush of his own on one of his co-stars in the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

The actor spilled some tea about his feelings for Helena Bonham Carter — who played the wicked and deadly witch Bellatrix Lestrange — during HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special.

According to People, Radcliffe revealed that he had a crush on his co-star while they were filming together. Making the revelation even sweeter, he shared portions of a sweet note he wrote her at the time.

"Dear HBC," he wrote way back when. "It was a pleasure being your costar and coaster in the sense that I always ended up holding your coffee."

That was cute, but the rest is even sweeter.

"I do love you," Radcliffe boldly admitted. "And I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier. I might [have had] a chance. Lots of love and thanks for being cool."

Of course, at the time Carter was involved with Tim Burton; but that clearly wasn't enough to cool Radcliffe's feelings.

Although he may have been crushing on Carter behind the scenes, the duo did not share any heartwarming moments together on camera. Far from it. Harry Potter and Bellatrix Lestrange were mortal enemies who were more likely to face off in a duel than share a warm embrace.

The same could be said for Emma Watson and her Harry Potter crush. People noted that Watson — who played the brilliant and brave Hermione Granger — admitted to "falling in love" with Tom Felton — who played the decidedly less good Draco Malfoy.

The cast of Harry Potter will talk more about romance during the reunion special, which airs Jan. 1.

According to Reuters, the topic of first kisses came up at some point. For Radcliffe, his was made possible by the Harry Potter films.

"Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden," he revealed. "My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here. ... It all spirals out from the Potter set somewhere."