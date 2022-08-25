‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel Was Catfished and Stalked by a Fan When She Was a Child Star

Getting fan mail can be scary and for Boy Meets World actress Danielle Fishel, such was the situation.

She is now revealing on the latest episode of the Boy Meets World podcast Pod Meets World that she was catfished by an older man when she was only 12-years-old.

The conversation began when Fishel and her co-hosts Rider Strong and Will Friedle talked about all of the fan mail that they received back in the day.

Fishel began by stating of the situation that: "When we first started getting fan mail, I also read them all and responded to them all. I got a letter in ’93 from a young girl and she included pictures of herself in it, and she was in gymnastics."

She reveals that the pair began to write back and forth, saying that she felt "close to her."

Fischel went on to claim that she even received pictures of the girl's older brother, who allegedly took care of her after her parents died.

She said: "So I call her. And I get her voicemail, but it’s not her. It’s her brother’s voicemail because it’s his house. They live in an apartment together, but her name isn’t anywhere on the voicemail."

It was during this time that Strong figured it out and exclaimed: "She doesn’t exist! She doesn’t exist — some guy pretending to be a girl, you got catfished!"

Fishel revealed this to be true and that the person she was corresponding with was an older man pretending to be a young girl. However, there was more to the situation that she would later reveal.

The way it all came out is because I kept calling her, and I left my phone number and she wouldn’t call me back," she said. "Then we got a letter from her brother saying that she had died, and my mum woke up in the middle of the night and was like: ‘She never existed, it’s always been him!"

She continued: "And then he started showing up at my school and telling people he was there to pick me up."

Fishel did not go on to say how the situation was handled after that.