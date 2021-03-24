That Man Who Found Shrimp Tails and Other Gross Items in His Cereal Is Married to Topanga From ‘Boy Meets World’

The internet is currently captivated by the saga involving a man who found a series of stomach-churning items, including what appear to be shrimp tails and possibly rodent feces, in a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch—and yet the latest revelation is apparently the most surprising of all!

It turns out Jensen Karp, the "Cinnamon Toast Crunch guy" on Twitter, is married to Danielle Fishel — a.k.a. Topanga from beloved '90s teen sitcom Boy Meets World. Once fans made the discovery Tuesday (March 23), "Topanga" quickly began trending on Twitter.

Karp is a Hollywood writer and comedian. Fishel is currently focusing her television career on directing. The pair first met in high school, but their relationship didn't turn romantic until 2017. The couple wed in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a son, last year.

On Twitter, one user pointed out just how bizarre the whole situation has become: "A man named Karp married to a woman named Fishel found shrimp tails in a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch," they tweeted. "The cereal was purchased from the Costco on Topanga Canyon Blvd, and his wife played Topanga in Boy Meets World. Meanwhile, Karp used to be a guest on Pistol Shrimp Podcast." Karp responded by confirming that all of the information was "factually correct."

Karp went viral on Twitter earlier this week after sharing a series of tweets about his disturbing experience with Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

After Karp ate a bowl of the cereal, he was ready to pour more of the cereal for his 21-month old son when he discovered what appeared to be cinnamon-dusted shrimp tails in the bag. After sharing an image of the objects that were found in his cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch-maker General Mills claimed that they were not shrimp tails, but were "an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar." Karp responded with close-up images of his gross findings:

Later, Fishel, who apparently has a stronger stomach than Karp, opened the other bag in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch family pack box and apparently found dental floss inside.

“I think I am done," Karp told Yahoo! about his experience. "I haven’t eaten since. I feel sick. I keep saying I feel sick but not physically, I feel sick mentally. My plan is to juice cleanse. I feel terrible.”

General Mills offered to gather the pieces for examination, however, Karp wasn't convinced of their ability to identify the objects found in his cereal, since their social media team initially "gaslit" him by claiming the items were just accumulated cinnamon sugar.

Karp has since sent the apparent shrimp tails for DNA testing. He also found a lab to test the "black things" he found baked into other cereal pieces, which some on Twitter believe are rodent droppings.

So, what does the future hold for Karp and his findings? “I’m not considering legal action. Obviously, if I ate rat poop, we’re gonna have to readdress that," he told The New York Times.