‘X-Files’ Actor David Duchovny Avoids ‘Electric Light’ for This Reason

David Duchovny avoids "electric light."

The X-Files star is convinced artificial lighting messes with "our sense of mind and body" so he has adopted a daily routine that makes sure he doesn't have to hit the light switches at any time, with the actor admitting he gets up at sunrise and goes to bed as soon as it gets dark.

He told The Sunday Times: "Because I like to get up so early, I go to bed early also. I feel electric light has really [messed] with our sense of mind and body, and that we were made to hide in the cave at night from predators and wake up with the sun, so I try to do that. Constitutionally, I feel like that works for me."

David also thinks getting up early helps him be more productive because he feels more creative at first light.

He added: "I like to get up at dawn because those are my best thinking and writing hours. I love the sunrise but it also means I can get some work done before the sun gets too much. That's the best time of the day for me.

"I have a coffee that makes me think I'm brilliant for 10 minutes and that's all I need to get going."

The actor also stays fit and healthy by sticking to a routine of Pilates, yoga and weight-training. In a previous interview with Men's Health magazine, David explained: "I do a combination of a lot of things. I like Pilates a lot. I swim, I do a little yoga, I cross-train with weights, but not heavy weights.

"For cardio, I box, I play some tennis. I'm always trying to play a game rather than just trying to get fit. I'm always trying to be in a position where I could pick up a tennis racquet and play, rather than pick up a tennis racquet, play, and hurt myself for a month."