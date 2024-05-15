Rumer Willis Defends Breastfeeding Pics, Says She Grew up in a ‘Naked House’

Rumer Willis "grew up in a naked house" and can't understand why people take issue with her breastfeeding pictures.

The 35-year-old actress, who is the daughter of Hollywood stars Bruce Willis, 69, and Demi Moore, 61, has 12-month-old daughter Louette with Derek Richard Thomas, and she has slammed those who "sexualize" her feeding her baby.

She told People: “I didn’t think it was that big of a thing because I grew up in a naked house.

“You know what I mean? I didn’t grow up in a house where we had shame about being naked, ever. I didn’t think I was posting that crazy of things even for me — I know I can be a little escándalo.”

She continued: “I’m like, ‘Really? How would you feel if I told you to lock yourself in a little cubicle at the airport when you wanted to eat?'

“I’m feeding my kid. It’s not sexual unless you’re making it that way.”

Rumer doesn't know what she can post anymore after being shamed for sharing a picture that showed the "outline" of her little girl's bottom online.

She said: “I posted the cutest photo of her where you can literally see the line of her butt on my Instagram, and I didn’t think it was going to be a big deal, and people literally went off on me as if I had posted an up-close photo of her vagina.

“They were like, ‘The sexual predators. This is horrific. Shame on you.’ Blah, blah, blah.

“I’ve gotten stopped from posting old pictures of myself where you can see my little 3-year-old-person nipples."

She went on: "We’re in such a weird kind of world where I don’t know if I should, I don’t know if I should not.

“I don’t know if by hiding her for too long, that’s going to create more of a thing. It’s a weird world to live in with these decisions that we have to make.”

Rumer believes women should have the right to freely share their experiences of motherhood in a safe environment.

She said: “I know, for me, giving birth in my house and having that moment and going through that, you just tap into a power greater than yourself.

“I think when you give birth, and you go through that transition into motherhood that it really deepens that power in yourself.

“I think, for me, what’s so important … is I want to create a more intentional community for women to be able to share their experiences, share their choices."