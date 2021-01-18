Was the ‘Gilmore Girls’ Actor Who Played Rory’s Dad Part of the Capitol Insurrection Mob?

David Sutcliffe, the actor mostly known for his role as Rory’s somewhat deadbeat dad, Christopher Hayden, on Gilmore Girls, squashed rumors that he stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021—though he apparently would have been "proud" to be there.

On Saturday (January 16), the 51-year-old posted a tweet confirming that he was not at the Capitol but that he supports those who were, after he was suspected to have been a part of the violent attack against the United States Congress after he posted and then deleted video footage of the rioters.

“There are rumors circulating that I 'stormed the capital,'" he wrote in a tweet. "Not true - though I would have been proud to share a smoke with this great Patriot!”

His political affiliation and support of President Donald Trump was once public on his Twitter account but all tweets have since been deleted. His Twitter likes can be perused for further confirmation, though.

Gilmore Girls fans were never fond of Sutcliffe’s character, so news of his right wing affiliation has validated any hatred they have ever had towards him and the character he played on the show.

Don't believe us? Check out some reactions from fans on Twitter: