Who Is Rory Gilmore’s Baby’s Father? ‘Gilmore Girls’ Crew Member Reveals Rory Pregnancy Details

If you've been waiting for confirmation about who Rory Gilmore's baby's father is for the past six years, the day has finally come.

At the end of the 2016 Gilmore Girls reboot miniseries, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, a huge revelation came as Rory, portrayed by Alexis Bledel, told her mom she was pregnant.

However, the series ended on that note, never revealing any further details about Rory's pregnancy or who the baby's father was.

Now, costume supervisor Valerie Campbell has revealed the answers to many fans' questions on TikTok.

In a video posted March 19, Campbell said that fans simply need to "do the math" to figure out the answer.

She ruled out Paul (Jack Carpenter), as well as Rory's one-night stand with a man dressed as a Wookiee, because the timeline would have meant a noticeable baby bump during the finale.

"We never gave her a pregnancy belly. We were never instructed to give her one. It is definitely not the Wookiee. If it was Paul, she would've had a baby in the fall. If it was the Wookiee, she would've been about to burst," Campbell noted, before revealing the true father of the baby.

"The only obvious choice is — you guessed it — Logan. It was supposed to be very, very, very, very, very obvious," she explained.

Logan, Rory's on-and-off boyfriend, was played by Matt Czuchry, who apparently knew that his character was the baby's dad all along.

In January 2021, Czuchry teased his knowledge about the father's identity to Us Weekly.

"[Creator] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and [executive producer] Dan [Palladino], they told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, 'Yeah, you can tell whoever you want.' And I never have because one, that’s for them to say. Ultimately this is Amy and Dan’s show, and it’s Lauren [Graham’s] show, and it’s Alexis’ show. It’s not mine. And so, for me, it doesn’t feel like the right place to say who it may or may not be," Czuchry shared.

"Also, if we do come back, they may change their minds. So it could become somebody else. Those are the reasons why I’ve never said what they told me on set," he added.

Czuchry explained that not even his best friend's wife, a longtime Gilmore Girls fan, could get him to spill the beans.

"We would go out for drinks. And then she tried to say, like, 'Okay, so tell me who it is.' I’m like, 'Are you really doing this? I’ve known your husband since I was 9 years old. You’re putting drinks in me and trying to get me to tell you! No,'" Czuchry said.