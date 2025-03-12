‘Gilmore Girls’ Revival Would Only Work This Way According to Lauren Graham

Lauren Graham thinks a Gilmore Girls Christmas special makes more sense than a new series.

The 57-year-old actress, who originally starred as single mother Lorelai Gilmore from 2000 to 2007 on the hit comedy drama, is keen to reunite with Alexis Bledel [Rory] in the future, and now she's opened up on how a potential revival could be made.

She told the Armchair Expert podcast: "Given everyone's lives and schedules, it's a Christmas movie.

"It's not me trying to get out of the question. It is literally what I could picture...

"I think [what] the Brits do so well with their beloved shows is that you get a Christmas special. It's not episodes, but it's seeing all your friends together again."

In 2016, Netflix streamed a four-part sequel A Year in the Life, and Lauren has insisted a potential festive film "just can't be the same" as the original show.

She added: "Now, Lorelai and Luke got married. Now, Rory's maybe having a baby, so it's not going to be necessarily the two of us circling the gazebo."

And although she has acknowledged "a mixed reaction" from fans towards the previous revival, she found it "incredibly satisfying."

She explained: "For me, it was an incredibly satisfying, beautiful, cried-every-day experience.

"I could mark some growth that I felt I had in terms of that character, that time working with [creator Amy Sherman-Palladino].

"It felt different. All the stuff that I loved about it was the same, and then it was better and different in the more grown-up version."

She pointed out while she would instantly say yes if asked to take part, any potential Gilmore Girls revival has to be focused on the fans.

She pondered: "How do you honor those people who have kept it alive? Is it giving them more? Is it doing what Reese Witherspoon's doing with Legally Blonde's Elle, the prequel?

"Is this a Captain Marvel multiverse where you want to follow whoever? Or do you try to go back?"