As the Los Angeles fires continue to blaze through large parts of the California coast, burning iconic landmarks, beloved businesses and even famous filming locations to the ground, viral videos and photos on social media have left many wondering: Is the Hollywood sign on fire?

First erected in 1923, the iconic Hollywood Sign located in Mount Lee in the Santa Monica Mountains overlooks Hollywood and is one of America's most well-known landmarks.

Over the past few days, alarming photos and videos have circulated on social media showing the legendary sign engulfed in an inferno of orange flames, seemingly a victim of the Sunset fire that broke out in the Hollywood Hills late Wednesday (Jan. 8).

However, speaking to Forbes, Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust, confirmed that any social media posts claiming the landmark is on fire are completely false.

Rather, the apocalyptic images are AI-generated photos and videos spread by misinforming parties, and the inimitable but often referenced Hollywood Sign is still standing strong above Tinsel Town.

The fires that broke out in Runyon Canyon around 5:30PM Wednesday did threaten a number of famous Hollywood area landmarks, including the star-lined Hollywood Walk of Fame, the TCL Chinese Theatre and El Capitan Theatre, the Magic Castle, the Hollywood Bowl and more, all of which are still standing as of the early hours of Friday morning (Jan. 10).

As of publishing, the Sunset fire has been contained thanks to Los Angeles' hardworking firefighters. The fire reportedly burned through 43 acres.

READ MORE: Full List of Celebrities Who Lost Their Homes in the Los Angeles Fires

Exacerbated by ultra dry conditions and extreme winds, multiple wildfires broke out in the Los Angeles area on Tuesday (Jan. 7) and have continued to blaze throughout the week.

The fires have expanded rapidly, destroying countless homes, landmarks, businesses, restaurants, schools and communities to the ground as Los Angeles' underfunded fire department has scrambled to try to contain the flames' spread.

Meanwhile, celebrities such as Britney Spears, Mandy Moore, Will Smith, Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Chrissy Teigen and more have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Others, such as Candy Spelling, Heidi Montag, Adam Brody and Billy Crystal, have lost homes in the fires entirely.