Did You Know There are Actually Three Types of Clam Chowder?

Let me ask you a question. When you think of clam chowder, what do you think of? I'm guessing it's that rich and creamy New England style. YUM! With oyster crackers on the side, you can't beat this winter favorite.

However, there are actually three styles of clam chowder.

Yes, three!

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

A bowl of steaming hot New England Style clam chowder MSPhotographic loading...

Obviously, this is the most popular or at least most well-known. It's hearty and creamy, sometimes referred to as Boston clam chowder. It's either milk or cream-based with butter, clams, potatoes, and sometimes pork.

MANHATTAN CLAM CHOWDER

Homemade Manhattan Clam Chowder with Tomato and Parsley bhofack2 loading...

You've probably heard of this red-headed stepchild of clam chowders. I'm sorry, was that rude?

It's by no means the most popular but has a following if you like tomato-based soups.

It's often thick like tomato soup but usually isn't made with cream or milk, but it can be if you want a creamier tomato taste.

Besides clams, you'll find peppers, celery, and carrots, making it like a thick vegetable soup with clams.

RHODE ISLAND CLAM CHOWDER

freshwater clam soup flyingv43 loading...

In the heart of New England is a very non-New England clam chowder made with a clear-like broth that you'll probably never find anywhere but in its home state of Rhode Island.

According to the Served From Scratch website, it's made with a clear broth filled with clams and potatoes. Sometimes, there's a hint of tomato as well.

This is a no vegis allowed chowder and is never creamy at all. It's all about the clams and potatoes. Sometimes, the clams are even left in the shells floating around.

