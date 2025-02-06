Did Your Job Make the ‘Sexiest Careers’ List for 2025?

The most dateable, desirable people tend to work in these industries because they're considered the sexiest, hottest jobs to have right now.

Yup, these jobs jump out on that dating app or when you simply meet someone who's working in one of these careers.

And no, NFL cheerleader and Chippendale didn't make the list.

According to the SWNS Digital website, here are the sexiest jobs in order.

HEALTHCARE

Doctor tops the list as the sexiest job, followed by a nurse. Helping others always looks good.

EDUCATION

You gotta love this one. Teachers and professors are a hot commodity, proving that salary isn't always the reason to find your soulmate.

FIRST RESPONDERS (not police)

You go, firefighters and paramedics. Let's be honest, firefighters aren't a surprise at all as a headturner. Meanwhile, healthcare-wise, it's nice to see paramedics getting the limelight.

LAW AND ORDER

Welcome to the list for police officers; however, that's after attorneys. Rather, you're a lawyer making the big bucks or prosecuting offenders and working for the lower income spectrum and in the publics interest, there's something about you.

BUSINESS

Corporate marketing and sales professionals make the list here.

SCIENCE

Scientists, chemists, researchers, you go! Is this that hot geek thing happening? I think so because it's been a thing for years.

TECH

Well, look at you, tech support, you're sexy. We're taking data analysts as well as those I.T. guys and gals, making our lives easier at work.

FINANCE

Whether you're an analyst, investor, or financial planner, it's all working for you in the hottest career department.

Meanwhile, according to SWNS Digital, there are qualities that can make or break even this list of hottest jobs for anyone looking for their person.

Passion for our career

Drive to succeed

Work/Life Balance

Always room to improve and learn

Make a positive impact on the world

Also, being a positive person and embracing diversity versus hate and toxicityd tops the list

