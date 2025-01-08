2025 is the Final Year to Buy These Two Girl Scout Cookie Flavors

Don't worry. Thin Mints are staying put. In all honesty, dare I say that the uproar and rebellion would be real if the Girl Scouts of America decided to discontinue its most popular cookie.

But still, if this is the season for you to stock up on two Girl Scout cookies that are going away forever, then find room in that freezer for not just your Thin Mints but the two cookie flavors that are getting the pink slip.

According to the Girl Scouts' website, their cookie season runs through April, and this year is the final year for, brace yourself, S'mores and Toast-Yays. S'mores are graham cracker cookies with a marshmallowy and chocolatey filling. That feels so Girl Scout iconic with making s'more over a campfire, but alas, this is their final year after nine years.

Toast-Yays are French toast-inspired now in their fifth and final year. So, if you can't live without them, then stock up on these beloved cookies. Or if you want a chance to give them a try, just hope you don't fall in love with them too much.

According to the Today website, this is the first time the Girl Scouts have announced the discontinuation of cookies ahead of time to give us time to bid farewell with a final season to buy them.

Meanwhile, the rest of the classics are back, some most definitely more classic than others. Welcome back Thin Mints, Samoas (Caramel deLites), Trefoils, Tagalongs (Peanut Butter Patties), Do-si-dos (Peanut Butter Sandwich), as well as Adventurefuls, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, and Toffee-tastic.

If you don't have a colleague leaving a purchase sheet on the table in the office break room or a Girl Scout in your life, then click here to order.

