Final Alert: 2 Girl Scout Cookie Flavors Discontinued After April

Thin Mints are safe!

Figured I should get that out of the way. I mean bluntly speaking, that would be a stupid move to get rid of those. The uproar would be real if Girl Scouts of America decided to discontinue its most popular cookie.

Still, it's always sad for some when a cookie you look forward to each Girl Scout cookie season has its final farewell.

So, if necessary, get ready to stock up on two Girl Scout cookies that are going away forever. You may even want to clear out a shelf in your freezer so you have room for more than just Thin Mints.

Girl Scouts Girl Scouts loading...

According to the Girl Scouts' website, their cookie season runs through April, and this year is the final year for, brace yourself, S'mores and Toast-Yays.

S'mores are graham cracker cookies with marshmallows and chocolate. Talk about an iconic Girl Scout feeling since making s'mores over a campfire is one of the most popular activities. But bid farewell after nine years.

Toast-Yays are like French toast now in their fifth and final year.

So, if you can't live without either of these flavors, then you know what to do.

According to the Today website, when the Girl Scouts stop making cookies, you just don't see them the following year. There's no warning; they're just gone. However, this year, you're getting that final chance to say goodbye.

If you can't find a Girl Scout, then simply click here to order.

10 Great Movies You Never Knew Were Based on Comics Time to read up on the source material for these beloved movies. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky