Dita Von Teese spoke out regarding the recent abuse allegations made against her ex-husband, Marilyn Manson

On Wednesday (February 3), the burlesque star shared a statement on Instagram regarding her ex's latest controversy.

"I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson," she began. "To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness."

Von Teese and Mason were together for seven years. The pair wed in 2005. Von Teese revealed in the post that she left the rocker just one year after they were married due to "infidelity and drug abuse."

"Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our seven years together as a couple," she added, clarifying that "had they, I would not have married him."

"Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship," Von Teese continued. "I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and [find] the strength to fully realize yourself."

Von Teese concluded her post by stating she will not speak on the matter again.

See her statement, below.

Earlier this week, Evan Rachel Wood came forward and reported that the unidentified abuser she spoke about during a 2018 congressional testimony was Manson. Manson and Wood began dating in 2007, when she was 19 and he was 38. They got engaged in 2010 before breaking up a few months later.

Since making her allegation public, four other women have come forward with reports of abuse against the musician.