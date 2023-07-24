Doja Cat Gets Backlash for Telling Fans She Doesn’t Love Them

Doja Cat is arguing with her fans again. The rapper-singer received a ton of backlash after telling her fans that she doesn't love them.

On Sunday (July 23), celebrity blog Pop Base posted a conversation between Doja Cat and her fans who were asking if she could say she loves them. In response, the "Say So" rapper said that she doesn't love them at all. In her series of tweets, which she completely deleted from her timeline, Doja explained why.

"My life my rules[,] my style[,] my attitude," she wrote to a fan.

The person replied, "I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) as usual you say to your fans."

Doja responded: "I don't though cuz i don't even know yall."

Another fan chimed in: "and we don't know you. [B]ut we have supported you through thick and thin. Mind you you'd be NOTHING without us. [Y]ou'd be working at a grocery store making songs on f**king garage band miss high school drop out…"

Doja responded to the meanie, writing: "[N]obody forced you idk why you're talking to me like you're my mother b***h you sound like a crazy person."

Doja Cat wasn't done cursing out her fans.

Doja Cat Doesn't Want Fans Calling Themselves Kitten or Kittenz

Apparently, Doja Cat fans are calling themselves "kittenz." When the 27-year-old artist caught wind of it, she quickly shut it down.

"My fans don't name themselves s**t," she wrote in a her since-deleted Threads (captured by The Shade Room). "If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f**king 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

A fan responded, "??? only using the name YOU gave your fans," to which Doja replied, "When i was an alcoholic teen."

Another person jumped in and tweeted, "can you love ur kittenz again or no" and Doja answered: "i don't know what the f**k that means."

When a fan asked what name they should change to since "kittenz" is a no go, Doja responded, "Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it's never too late."

According to Pop Crave, Doja Cat's top fan pages have deactivated their accounts after she criticized supporters for calling themselves "Kittenz."

