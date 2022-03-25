Doja Cat Says She’s Quitting Music – ‘Everything is Dead to Me’

Doja Cat has announced that she is stepping out of the limelight and is quitting the music business after being slammed by fans for failing to show enough social love to her fans in Paraguay.

The singer, who is currently on tour in South America, shared the shocking news on Twitter responding to a fan who asked her where her humility has gone.

"It's gone and i don't give a f--- anymore i f---in quit i can't wait to f---ing disappear and i don't need you to believe in me anymore," says DOJA CAT in her sensational rant. "Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i'm a f---ing fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f---ing nightmare unfollow me."

Shortly after, Doja Cat followed up her comments and Tweeted, "This s--- ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care."

The "Need To Know" singer tweeted about her time in Argentina and had apologized for not putting on a "good enough show" in Brazil. However, her lack of content from Paraguay didn't sit well with fans, with one fan tweeting, "You made us feel empty."

Doja Cat responded saying, "There was a storm in Paraguay, the show got canceled."

"When I left the next morning, there wasn't one person outside the hotel waiting for me. Let that sink in," wrote Doja Cat in a since-deleted tweet.

The slam from fans hit hard for the rapper, who is seemingly fed up with being a publicly shamed celebrity. She has since changed her Twitter handle to "i quit."

Can this news be true? Fans are hopeful that she changes her mind. However, she has previously talked about the stresses of working in the music business and how it has made her feel.

As reported by The Independent, during an Instagram LIVE with The Neighbourhood Talk, the 26-year-old entertainer said "I'm doing all this s---that I don't f---ing wanna do."

"I don't want to take f---ing pictures. Like, yes, planning a photoshoot is very fun. Capturing a concept, capturing a visual idea, like something like that… I love fashion. I really do," says Doja Cat.

"Do I want to do that s--- because I have to? No! No, I don't!" says the star. "But I feel pressured to do s--- like that. I don't want to do that. I want to be home. I wanna play f---ing – I wanna make music. I wanna play f---ing video games."

Not only is the music industry taxing, but Doja Cat was also left shaken after there was a bomb threat during her concert in Indianapolis, Indiana show.

