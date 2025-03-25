Outside Lands Music Festival 2025: How to Get Tickets to See Doja Cat, Gracie Abrams and More
Mark your calendars! Outside Lands Music Festival is happening Aug. 8-10.
The lineup features various artists from all genres set to perform at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.
Headliners include Hip-Hop prodigy Tyler, The Creator, rapper Doja Cat, pop newcomer Gracie Abrams, chart-topper Hozier, and indie rock band Vampire Weekend.
Rising star Doechii, nostalgic legend Ludacris, viral superstar Rebecca Black, and EDM icon John Summit are a few of the other 93 acts slated to perform.
Full Lineup for Outside Lands Music Festival 2025:
How to Buy Tickets?
Tickets go on sale Wednesday (March 26) and can be purchased here. Fans can buy single and multi-day passes for the 2025 festival.
"We are beyond excited to return to Golden Gate Park, where we’ll be celebrating everything that makes San Francisco truly world-class — its vibrant culture, its incredible community, and of course, our one-of-a-kind Outside Lands Festival," Another Planet co-founder Allen Scott said in a statement.
"This year’s lineup captures the dynamic, ever-evolving tastes of the Bay Area. We’re proud to curate a festival that spans generations, bringing something unique and unforgettable for everyone," he added.
Outside Lands Music Festival began in 2008, featuring headliners Radiohead, Beck, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Jack Johnson.
This year marks "17 years of amazing music, the best food and drink, sensational art, and unforgettable moments at Outside Lands."
