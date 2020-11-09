Sure, Halloween took place last month, but that didn't stop Doja Cat from living out her horror fantasy a few days late.

On Sunday night (November 8), just over "seven days..." after Halloween, the superstar rapper and pop star hit the virtual, proverbial MTV EMAs stage to deliver a rollicking live performance of her hit single, "Say So," conjuring iconic horror flick The Ring in the process.

Wearing a tattered white dress with her dark hair dangling over her face, Doja kicked off the edgy performance by crawling on stage, emerging from the sinister static void of a TV screen like a scorned ghost girl bent on spectral retribution. Then, headbanging and thrashing her way across a field of daisies and fog, the 2020 Best New Act winner gave her '70s disco-tinged pop hit (which was a viral smash on TikTok this year) a moody, more aggressive update that — as self-proclaimed Evanescence and pop-punk fans — we can only hope will hit streaming services at some point.

And, depending on whether you prefer the 2002 American adaptation or the acclaimed original 1998 Japanese film, Ringu, Samara/Sadako can likely be found shaking in her well now that she's out of a job. Watch Doja's spooky rock performance, below.

Plus, this isn't the first time Doja has dabbled in a more rock-oriented sound. In 2019, she released "Bottom Bitch," an emo-skewing trap-punk-pop single sampling Blink-182's "What's My Age Again?"

At the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in October, Doja unleashed her inner Roxie Hart with a dazzling Chicago-themed performance medley of her songs "Juicy," "Say So" and "Like That," complete with all the Broadway bells and whistles.

Clearly, she's got a flair for the dramatic and cinematic, but we're definitely not complaining.