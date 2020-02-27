Doja Cat Recreates Famous TikTok Dance for ‘Say So’ Video: Watch

Doja Cat recreated the viral "Say So" TikTok dance for her new music video.

On Thursday (February 27), the rapper dropped the long-awaited visuals for her mega-hit, the latest single off her album Hot Pink, that serves as a sweet homage to her fans for popularizing the song on TikTok.

In the '70s-inspired video, Doja tries to get the attention of a cute repairman before she and her backup dancers bust out the dance moves used in the viral dance challenge. The moves involve a series of arm and hip movements, as well as a punching movement and an arm roll that correlate directly with the track's lyrics.

The end of the video even sees a cameo from TikTok star Haley Sharpe, who helped "Say So" become a massive hit in 2019 after she uploaded a video of herself dancing to the song. The Alabama teenager's choreography sparked the #SaySo dance challenge and saw celebrities like Mackenzie Ziegler and Laura Dern get it on the craze.

Sharpe, who has 1.2 million followers on TikTok, teased her cameo ahead of the video's release. "Guys! Guess where you’ll be seeing me tomorrow!" she wrote.

Check out Dojo Cat's "Say So" music video for yourself, below:

This week, Doja also performed "Say So" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.