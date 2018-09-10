Donald Glover Pays Emotional Tribute to Mac Miller: ‘He Was Special’

Donald Glover paid an emotional tribute to Mac Miller at his Childish Gambino concert in Chicago Saturday night (September 8).

The rapper honored Miller, who passed away on Friday at the age of 26, with a moving statement before dedicating his next song, "Riot," to the late star.

"I'm a very sensitive person...but this Mac Miller s--- got me f---ed up," he told the crowd, adding that Miller "was the sweetest guy; he was so nice. And we were both internet music kids, and a lot of critics were like 'This corny-ass white dude, this corny-ass black dude,' and we used to talk. And this kid, he just loved music."

The artist also spoke on the shame of emotional expression, urging fans to express their grief.

"We should be allowed to be sad about it," he told the audience. "Like my heart was broken...and I feel good about being sad, because it tells me he was special, that I had a special moment...Everybody in this room deserves that.

"I just wanna say, 'I love you, Mac' and I just want to tell you that I love you and this song is for him because I feel like sometimes he wanted to let go," he concluded.

Watch Glover's full tribute to Miller at the United Center, below: