Ariana Grande paid tribute to Mac Miller on what would have been his 28th birthday.

On Sunday (January 19), the Thank U, Next hitmaker shared a video of the late rapper and his dog, Myron, on Instagram. The soundless black-and-white clip sees Miller playing the piano with his back to the camera as Grande lays on the couch next to him. It's unclear when the video was taken, but it's giving fans all the feels.

The singer simply captioned the post with a blue heart.

According to How New Hip Hop, Grande also posted then deleted a tweet that read, "miss u."

Miller's older brother Miller McCormick also posted a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram, sharing a childhood image of the rapper and detailing all the things he's going to miss out on in the future.

"man i’m so proud of you. and i miss you," he wrote. "i’m mad that we won’t be sitting on a porch talking about baldness. and babies. maybe there’s a version of that still. hard to let go. wish you were really here. bet they throw a good party. you’re the best, hope you know it. funny, kind, messy. old tender wisdom. love you, love you."

Miller passed away on September 7, 2018, after an accidental overdose from counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl. His birthday comes only days after the release of his posthumous album Circles, which fans are convinced features Grande's distinct vocals on the track "I Can See." As of right now, she has yet to confirm or deny the speculation, but you can listen to the track for yourself, below: