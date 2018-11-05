REPORT: Mac Miller’s Cause of Death Revealed

Mac Miller's official cause of death has been revealed.

TMZ reports that the rapper, real name Malcolm James McCormick, died from a deadly mix of fentanyl and cocaine.

The L.A. County Coroner's Office released their toxicology findings following an autopsy, categorizing Miller's death as an accidental overdose due to "mixed drug toxicity."

Miller apparently had fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system at his time of death.

Around noon on September 7, Miller was found unresponsive at his home in Studio City. After a friend found Miller in his bedroom, he called for an ambulance for a patient in cardiac arrest. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene upon the arrival of emergency responders. He was 26.

Miller was buried in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania during a Jewish funeral service on September 14.