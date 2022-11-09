A DoorDash employee took to TikTok to detail her "scary" experience delivering food for one particular customer.

The woman explained that she doesn't normally take orders for DoorDash at night, but since she was in need of a little "extra money," she decided to take on a few orders.

She shared that after picking up one order from a restaurant, the customer called her and instructed her to hand his food directly to him instead of leave it on his doorstep as requested in the app.

The woman immediately felt "sketched" out about the call, especially since she was driving through a "rural area" with gravel roads and no street lights leading to the customer's home.

While on the phone, the man initially claimed he didn't want his "dogs" to get the food, before coming clean and telling her that he didn't have any friends and "just wanted some human contact."

"So I started trembling and I was about to be like, 'F--k the DoorDash,' like, I don't even want to go anymore. I'm sketched," she shared on TikTok.

Against her better judgment, she headed to the man's house anyway. When she got there, he was waiting outside for her, standing in a yellow raincoat with his hood up — smiling at her.

"I [didn't] want to get out of the car," she continued. "So I stick my head out of the window and I'm like, 'Hey, do you mind coming and getting it from my car? I get a little sketched out at night.' And he's like, 'Oh, you don't have to be scared around me.' I laughed it off and I was like, 'Well, I don't really know you so better to be safe than sorry, right?' I swear to God at that moment he sticks his hand in his pocket and he pulls out a butterfly knife."

In a follow-up video, the DoorDasher said she immediately slammed her door shut, rolled her window up and locked her car doors.

She noted that the man laughed and walked up to her window saying he meant her no harm and just wanted to show her his knife. But she wasn't taking any chances: She reversed her car out of his driveway and tossed his delivery out of her car window before driving off.

"I'm done for the night, I'm done for every night, I'm not doing that anymore. Just be careful. A girl DoorDashing at night by herself just isn't a smart decision. If you're thinking about doing it just don't. I don't know what would have happened tonight had I not had better judgment," she concluded.

Users who commented on the DoorDash employee's videos were shocked.

"Rule 1 ALWAYS trust ur instincts if u feel creeped out. Done," one person wrote.

"Girl, you didn’t put yourself in any situation. He put you in a situation that you shouldn’t have been in, being a dasher. Fellow dasher here. We deserve respect. He knew what he was doing, you handled it right and didn’t get out of the car. He knew it was a girl delivering. I’m so sorry," another commented.