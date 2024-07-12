Drew Carey Admits ‘Price is Right’ Contestants are Often Drunk or High

Exactly how many potential contestants for the wildly popular game show The Price is Right knock back a few before walking into the auditorium?

Actor and comedian Drew Carey has been hosting The Price is Right since 2007 and is officially the longest-running current game show host now that Pat Sajak has stepped down from Wheel of Fortune according to Radar Online.

Anyway, he's seen a lot according to the TV Insider website. As a matter of fact, even if you don't hear your name followed by that famous phrase “come on down” you'll still most likely get some facetime with Drew. This is why he knows that it's very common and frequent to have drunk or stoned contestants in the audience.

During game show's tapings they take breaks, and that's when Drew goes into the audience filled with 175 potential contestants and makes his way through to say hello to everyone.

He's seen and smelled the intoxicated and high. While most don't make it up on stage, many who have enjoyed one too many adult beverages, popped something, smoked something, or did whatever with something do make it on the show to guess prices, press buzzers, play games, and even spin the wheel.

That happens here all the time. They’ll have a gummy, or I’ll smell alcohol on their breath. Not unusual. There was a guy here that was tripping on mushrooms. I asked him what he did for a living and he goes, ‘I’m a skateboarding rabbi.’ He didn’t think he was going to get picked, and he totally tripped.

This is Drew's 18th season. Bob Barker hosted The Price is Right for 35 seasons, Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy! for 37 seasons, and Pat Sajak hosted Wheel of Fortune for 41 seasons.

If you feel like seeing the skateboarding rabbi Drew was referring to, I found this on YouTube.

Best Pop Albums of 2024 From K-pop to disco-pop to Afrobeats and more, here are PopCrush's top album picks of the year so far!