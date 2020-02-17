Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick Dead in Suspected Murder

Amie Harwick, a famous Hollywood sex therapist and former fiancée of Drew Carey, was found dead on February 15 after reportedly falling from a balcony. She was 38.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested and charged with her murder following an investigation. Officers responded to a call with reports of a woman screaming at a Hollywood Hills home and found Harwick's unresponsive body on the ground below a third-story balcony.

"On Saturday, February 15, 2020, around 1:16 a.m. Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a 'woman screaming' in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills," the LAPD said in a statement.

Police say Harwick suffered "injuries consistent with a fall" and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died from her significant injuries. The investigation showed evidence of a possible struggle upstairs, forced entry into her home and Harwick's roommate informed officers that she was being assaulted.

Deadline reports Harwick’s death comes after she "expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order" against him. Police say the restraining order had recently expired.

Harwick and the Price Is Right host got engaged in February 2018, but the pair called it quits in November that year. As of right now, Carey has yet to respond to his ex's tragic death.