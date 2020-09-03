Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Family Test Positive For COVID-19

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his family have tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The wrestling legend shared the news via an Instagram video on Wednesday (September 2). The 48-year-old actor said that his two youngest daughters, 4-year-old Jasmine and 2-year-old Tiana Gia, exhibited mild symptoms including a sore throat. The Rock and his wife, Lauren Hashian, experienced more extreme symptoms. He called the test for the virus a "kick in the gut."

"I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family," he said. "And for me personally too, as well. And I've gone through some doozies in the past... but testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times."

Johnson revealed that they were infected from being in contact with their close friends. "These are people who we love and trust, these are people who we still love and trust and they are devastated that it led to them infecting our family," he continued.

"We have been disciplined, we've isolated, we've quarantined, I have not worked—and we've done a pretty good job," he added.

The former WWE star said that the family has recovered. "We are on the other side," he assured. "We are no longer contagious... thank God, we are healthy."

Watch the video, below.