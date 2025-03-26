Elizabeth Olsen Just Made a Rare Comment About Her Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley

Elizabeth Olsen "doesn't compete" with her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley.

The 36-year-old actress is the younger sister of the former double act, who shot to fame when they shared the role of Michelle Tanner on Full House in the 1990s before going on to become stars in their own right with a string of starring film roles. And while she has enjoyed huge success herself with projects like WandaVision, Elizabeth admitted that the twins, 38, have a "different kind of connection" with each other.

Speaking on Today With Jenna and Friends, she explained: "I also really admire the partnership that [Mary-Kate and Ashley] have and don't compete with it, in a way. It's something different. It's a really interesting thing to watch. I admire it; it's a different kind of connection.

Following their rise to fame as a duo, Mary-Kate and Ashley starred in the short-lived sitcom Two of a Kind before going on to appear in direct-to-video films such as Passport to Paris and Our Lips Are Sealed but made their last on-screen appearance together in the 2004 cinematic release of New York Minute.

The pair have since carved out new careers as fashion designers, but Assessment star Elizabeth previously insisted that before she started out in show business herself, she was "curious" about the whole thing but didn't actually want to be "associated" with her elder sisters at that point in case it was thought that "nepotism" was the reason behind her success.

She told Glamour U.K.: "I was 10 and I was curious about auditioning … and I realized very quickly it wasn't for me because I was missing my sports teams, my dance class and all the extracurricular activities at school.

"But during that time, I thought, 'I don't want to be associated with [Mary-Kate and Ashley],' for some reason.

"I guess I understood what nepotism was like inherently as a 10-year-old. I don't know if I knew the word, but there is some sort of association of not earning something that I think bothered me at a very young age."