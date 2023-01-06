Is Ashley Olsen married?

According to a new report from Page Six, the television star-turned-fashion mogul wed longtime beau Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Not much is known about the wedding, which was held at a private home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles. It's believed about 50 guests were in attendance, and a source told Page Six the wedding "went late" into the night.

Find out more about the Ashley Olsen's secret wedding and her reported new husband, below.

Who Is Louis Eisner?

Louis Eisner, 34, is an artist who has been covered by the New York Times. He often shares his work on Instagram, where he puts his focus on his painting and airbrushing skills.

Eisner is the son of famed jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, whose creations have been worn by some of the world's most famous stars, including Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston.

Eisner's father, Eric Eisner, is an entertainment lawyer and philanthropist who founded the YES Scholars nonprofit.

How Did Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner Meet?

The pair began dating in 2017 after meeting through mutual friends, according to reports. They made their first public outing in October 2017 when they attended the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden in Los Angeles.

The couple did not make their red carpet debut together until 2021 when they attended the Young Eisner Scholars’ 20th anniversary celebration in Beverly Hills.

YES 20th Anniversary Gala Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images loading...

When Did Ashley Olsen Get Engaged?

According to People, Ashley, 36, first sparked engagement rumors back in 2019.

She was spotted wearing a ring on her left ring finger while out on a dinner date with Eisner in Los Angeles. However, their exact engagement date is still unconfirmed.

Was Mary-Kate at Ashley's Wedding?

While the wedding guest list hasn't been made public, it's likely that Ashley's sister Mary-Kate was in attendance at the wedding.