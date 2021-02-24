Did you know Elizabeth Olsen is the younger sister of '90s and Y2K icons Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen? And did you know the Olsen Twins once released a diss track about their lil sister Lizzie?

In an episode titled "The Case of Thorn Mansion" from their 1994 series, The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley, the Olsen Twins sing a sassy rap song called "B-U-T-T Out," aimed at their then-baby sister.

The twins rap the track after their little sister, Lizzie (played by real-life sister Elizabeth), meddles in their paranormal investigation. Ashley and Mary-Kate don't want their sister tagging along, so the then-8-year-olds begin to spit some savage bars about the situation: "We’d rather be picked up by a twister than tagged along after by a sister!"

The '90s-drenched music video even features Elizabeth Olsen, a.k.a. Lizzie, who pouts at her big sisters while they playfully diss her. And although they rap about preferring to bathe in slime or eat French-fried garden snails than have their baby sis join them on their caper, they admit in the end that they just don't want her to get hurt.

"It's not that it makes us gag to drag a tagalong tot [in] tow / It's not that you embarrass us in front of everyone we know / It's not that you are such a snot-nosed brat / It's not that you're nosy, it's not that you're a rat / Although that may be true / It just that this mission is dangerous / And we care so much for you," Mary-Kate and Ashley rap, in true sisterly love.

But little Lizzie isn't the only Olsen sibling who's been dissed by the twins: Their brother, Trent Olsen, also received a diss track in 1993. The duo premiered the music video for "Brother for Sale" in their movie, Our First Video, when they were just seven.

Funnily enough, some folks are just now discovering that MCU and WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen, who has acted in films such as Martha Marcy May Marlene, Silent House and Gozdilla (2014), is related to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

Elizabeth was born on February 16, 1989. Her first role was in the 1994 Mary-Kate and Ashley film How the West Was Fun. The following year, she appeared as an extra on an episode of Full House. Her first acting role without her sisters came in 2011 in the thriller, Silent House. In a 2018The Tonight Show appearance, she revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she did not remember acting in the films with her sisters.