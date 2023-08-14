It's a Full House for new mom Ashley Olsen, who reportedly gave birth privately months ago.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old secretly welcomed her first child with husband Louis Eisner "a few months ago in New York."

The couple, who are said to be "ecstatic" by the arrival of their baby boy, reportedly named their new bundle of joy Otto.

Olsen and Eisner, who works as an artist, tied the knot in a private ceremony on Dec. 28, 2022, in Bel Air, Calif.

According to Page Six, approximately 50 people attended the intimate affair. The When in Rome actress met Eisner in 2017, although their romance didn't surface publicly until 2019.

In June 2021, Ashley and twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen gave a rare interview about how they choose to keep their lives under wraps, as well as why they are not the public faces for their successful fashion line, The Row.

"We really didn’t want to be in front of it. We didn’t necessarily even want to let people know it was us, in a way. I mean, it was one of those things where it was really about the product, to the point where we’re like, 'Who could we get to kind of front this so we don’t have to?' I think, to this day, you’ll see we really put the product first," Ashley told Elle.

Since stepping back from Hollywood in the '00s, the Olsen twins have focused primarily on their joint fashion venture.

Mary-Kate married French banker Olivier Sarkozy in November 2015. However, the couple called it quits in April 2020.