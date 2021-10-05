11 Discontinued Beauty Brands You Probably Forgot About

To the uninitiated, the world of makeup can be more than a little daunting. Every day there seems to be a new celebrity touting their own cosmetics line or an influencer announcing their latest collab with a major beauty brand.

It can be hard to keep up with everything, and particularly difficult to remember the fleeting cosmetics lines of the past. But long before beauty YouTubers were a thing, everyone from Jessica Simpson to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Playboy and Versace were establishing their own corners of the giant makeup market.

Below, we've rounded up 11 beauty brands you likely haven't thought about in a while, by everyone from Giselle Bündchen and Tarina Tarantinto to an early attempt by Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.