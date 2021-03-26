Seth Rogen Addresses the Rumor That Emma Watson Stormed Off the Set of ‘This Is the End’

Did Emma Watson actually storm off the set of This Is the End?

On Friday (March 26), Seth Rogen set the record straight regarding the longstanding rumor that the Harry Potter alum stormed off the set after she refused to shoot a specific scene.

Rogen, who co-directed and co-wrote the apocalyptic comedy, confirmed to GQ that Watson did refuse to shoot a certain scene, but her exit was nowhere near as dramatic as reported at the time.

“I mean, I don’t look back on that and think, ‘How dare she do that?’ You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was," Rogen explained. "But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.”

Watson portrayed an exaggerated version of herself in the 2013 blockbuster. Though the actress did appear in one segment of the film, she was apparently supposed to appear in another scene featuring Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatum as a leather thong-wearing gimp on a leash.

Rogen hinted to GQ that the original idea behind the scene was much more vulgar than the tamer cut ultimately seen in the theatrical release.

“She was probably right. It was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it," he admitted about Watson's feelings regarding the scene.

For his upcoming memoir, Yearbook, Rogen wrote about other behind-the-scenes secrets from the filming of This Is the End. He even revealed how he put Snoop Dogg on the spot by asking him to rap on a verse for one of the songs featured on the the film's soundtrack.

“He put his head down and thought for a long moment," he recalled. "Then he looked over to one of his guys, narrowed his gaze and said, ‘Bring in the hoes.’" Six women who were “very much dressed like strippers” danced around the rapper for twenty minutes while he wrote the impromptu verse on his cell phone.