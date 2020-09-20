Ahead of the 2020 Emmys, scheduled pre-show hosts Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox tested positive for COVID-19.

The women pulled out of their duties prior to E!'s live red carpet pre-show on Sunday (September 20). E! co-host Brad Goreski announced on air that Fox was quarantining after testing positive for the virus.

Rancic released a statement regarding her positive test result and revealed that her family also tested positive. "As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different," she said in a video message to fans.

"As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19," Rancic added. "Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

"As far as my health, I'm doing well," she continued. "My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care of each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet."