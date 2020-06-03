Evan Peters Claims He ‘Unknowingly’ Retweeted Video of Police Violence Towards Looters

Evan Peters is facing backlash after retweeting a video that condones the use of police violence towards looters.

On Tuesday (June 2), the American Horror Story tweeted an apology for his actions, claiming that he "unknowingly" shared the clip to his followers on Twitter.

"I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video, which I have deleted," he wrote. "I unknowingly retweeted it. I’m deeply upset it got on my [news feed]. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly."

The original video Peters retweeted, in which a person could be heard cheering on police officers who chased down and tackled a protestor who was allegedly looting a local store in Riverside, California, was uploaded with the caption, "I can watch these piece of s--t looters get tackled all day."

Prior to posting the apology, the 33-year-old actor shared a screenshot of a black square, to take part in the music industry's Blackout Tuesday initiative.

Watch the original video, below.