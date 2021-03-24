Twenty One Pilots Singer Tyler Joseph’s BLM Post Comes Too Little Too Late for Fans: Here’s Why

Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph is facing social media backlash for tweeting about the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Wednesday (March 24), the musician sent a tweet that simply read, "Black Lives Matter." Twitter users quickly flooded the musician's comments, with many criticizing him for voicing his support of the cause too late in the game following his 2020 BLM controversy. Some fans also noted that he could have also included resources in the tweet to provide some sort of actionable information for his massive 2.1 million following.

"Instead of tweeting 3 words u could at least retweet some info/ways to help/petitions etc especially as you've been silent about BLM for months and previously mocked the movement," a user wrote, referring the artist's previous controversy.

Last year, after the BLM movement reignited following the murder of George Floyd, fans repeatedly asked Joseph to use his platform to promote the cause. In September 2020, Joseph sparked outrage after making light of the situation.

Fans were infuriated after Joseph tweeted images of him wearing platform shoes: “You guys keep asking me to use my platforms. Feels good to dust these bad boys off," he wrote alongside the meme. #TylerJosephIsOverParty became a worldwide trending topic on Twitter following his tweet.

He later apologized for diminishing BLM. "My tweet wasn’t suppose[d] to be about human rights. so in case you are wondering where I stand: Black Lives Matter," he responded. "I just wanted to take a moment to raise awareness about something else that has meant a lot to me for a long time. But now I see there is no room for that right now."

See some of the reactions to his latest post, below.