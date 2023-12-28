Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph and Wife Jenna Expecting Third Child

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph is set to become a father for the third time.

The 35-year-old musician and his wife Jenna took to social media to reveal their family is getting a new addition.

Tyler posted a snap of the couple and their three-year-old Rosie Robert and 19-month-old Junie Belle standing in front of the Christmas tree with his spouse's baby bump visible in a knitted dress.

He captioned the post: "merry christmas from the joseph's... all 5 of us (wink face). (sic)"

Jenna also posted some more professional snaps of the family at the beach and her blossoming bump and confirmed the due date is around April 2024.

She captioned the carousel: "Rosie Junie Tyler Jenna + bellybaby April 2024. (sic)"

The couple married in 2015, a year after getting engaged on a romantic trip to Paris.

On their first wedding anniversary, Tyler shared a picture of his other half and gushed about how "pretty' she is and called Jenna his "most-prized possession."

The "Heathens" hitmaker wrote: "I have hundreds of photos like this on my phone because every time we sit down to eat somewhere I think to myself, 'I can't not take a picture of her.'

"I think she looks pretty here but even as I type this she is laying next to me sleeping with her mouth open, she's even prettier.

"She is my most prized-possession. one year of marriage down fifty-three to go. Happy anniversary, love. (sic)"

It was by chance that the pair first met.

Tyler recalled: "She was the sister-in-law of a guy I went to school with.

"It's been fun getting to know each other even better while traveling the world.

"I like the idea she's going to be around for this craziness that's happening."