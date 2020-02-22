Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph and Wife Jenna Welcome First Child Together

Twenty One Pilots member Tyler Joseph and his wife Jenna welcomed their first child.

The happy couple announced the birth of Rosie "Ro" Robert Joseph on Friday (February 21). Jenna gave birth to the bundle of joy on February 9. Rosie's middle name "Robert" is after her father's middle name.

The new parents shared numerous videos and photos of Rosie on Jenna's Instagram account. In one video, the new mother shared that she and her daughter have been finding all of the sunspots in their house and they now snuggle in the sun together.

Jenna also dedicated a post to her husband for his support of the new addition to their family. "Tyler, you’re a thinker, you’re a trooper, you’re a fixer, you’re a looker still at 6 AM with no sleep," she wrote. "You work so hard. You are the most diligent and supportive person, I’m lucky you’re my person. Rosie and I love you."

Watch the videos of the newborn, below.