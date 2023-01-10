Twitter Is Confused After Twenty One Pilots Release New Song You Can’t Hear

There's nothing like the surprise drop of a new song and being on hand to hear it for the first time, but during a recent livestream celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Vessel album, Twenty One Pilots left fans a little confused and bemused with the announcement and performance of a new song.

"This is a brand new song as the stream is ending," boasted Tyler Joseph. "Love you guys. New song. It'll be available tonight, I think." And with that, Josh Dun took his place behind the kit, absolutely destroying it as Joseph sang into his mic while playing a ukulele. The issue? Dun's power drumming totally drowned out any bit of sound that came from Joseph's mouth or instrument, with fans trying to hone in on what exactly Joseph was singing. It was a classic trolling, one that you can watch play out in the video below.

As you might expect, Twitter was abuzz at the idea of a new Twenty One Pilots song, and the reaction of this trolling moment left some confused, others angry and some just plain appreciating the prank the guys had played. See some of the reactions below.

While Twenty One Pilots were having their fun, the band definitely was interested in saluting the 10th anniversary of their Vessel album during the livestream.

The band is ramping up to a Feb. 3 release date for a special vinyl pressing 10th anniversary edition of the album. It comes with the original track listing, bolstered with four live tracks recorded from a hometown performance in Columbus, Ohio, and four tracks initially released on their Regional at Best offering.

The band also has a 10th anniversary box set surrounding Vessel along with a 10-year merch collection. Get the merch here and the box set can be pre-ordered at this location.