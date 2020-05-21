Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun Secretly Got Married

Debby Ryan and Joshua Dun have tied the knot!

The former Disney Channel star and Twenty One Pilots’ drummer secretly wed this past New Year’s Eve. They managed to plan the wedding in just 28 days.

“We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped,” the actress told Vogue in a new interview.



Dun popped the question to Ryan in 2018 while Twenty One Pilots was touring New Zealand. Dun and his friend Alex even designed the engagement ring together. Dun proposed in Auckland inside of a tree house.

As for the timing of their wedding, it just felt right for the couple. A close friend of theirs passed away a year prior which changed Ryan's outlook on life.

“He was excited that Joshua and I were getting married, and I never doubted that I’d know him through every coming phase of our lives,” she told the magazine. “When he passed, it really rocked me and put a lot of things in perspective. It didn’t feel important to wait anymore, to stop being busy, or for things to line up perfectly—intending to do things is not nearly as powerful as doing, as we aren’t promised tomorrow.”

The couple wed at a church in Austin that had stunning stained glass windows. Dun chose a green velvet suit by Paul Smith for the occasion, while Ryan chose an Ellie Saab gown with a train. She knew it was the dress the moment she saw it in a magazine.

Dun and Ryan’s dog, Jim, ran down the aisle to deliver the rings to them. The couple wrote their own vows which included stories of trips to the emergency room and their admiration for The Fast & The Furious franchise.

As for the reception, they opted for something along the lines of a “Gatsby-level dance party"-meets-game-night at their home.

Congrats to the happy couple!