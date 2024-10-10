It’s Here: Pop a Pill to Get the Benefits of Intense Exercise Without Exercise

Does the creation of an exercise pill you simply pop and go on with your day without hitting the gym really surprise you? Does this mean we get a fit-looking body, too?

Scientists and researchers in Denmark have discovered how to make a poppable pill that you simply swallow. Voila, you'll have some of the health benefits of exercise without actually going for a jog, jumping on the elliptical machine at the gym, or lifting weights.

According to the New York Post, this exercise pill mimics the effects of running a 10K without leaving your couch.

It's called LaKe, and according to the Science Alert website, during its test on rats, it tapped into a natural metabolic pathway usually triggered by exercise. The pill improved muscle function, fitness, and endurance in rodents even though they didn't move around much.

READ ON: The 'Speech Fasting' Health Craze Isn't About Vocal Cords

According to the SciTech Daily website, the first clinical trials in humans are now underway at Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark. The trials are expected to make LaKe a nutritional supplement, especially for people who cannot follow a strict exercise and diet plan.

This advancement allows the body to mimic the beneficial states of high lactate and ketone levels, which could transform into an innovative nutritional supplement aiding those unable to maintain rigorous exercise and diet routines.

So what about a fit-looking body and the strength of exercising regularly to stay in shape? No such luck. To get that hot bod, we have to actually work out rather than just popping a pill.

LaKe is really about helping those who can't ramp up their metabolism. Maybe it's because of an injury, age, or risk factors for heart disease or diabetes. According to SciTech Daily, it could also help treat brain-related conditions like Parkinson’s and dementia.

15 Foods People Mistakenly Think Were Invented In America Sorry, the apple pie isn't American. Neither is cheesecake or peanut butter. Here is a look at 15 foods Americans mistakenly believe were invented here, but are instead originally from other countries. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll