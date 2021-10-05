What Is Going On With Facebook? 5 Whistleblower Revelations

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and related apps owned by billionaire CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his company were a chief topic of discussion yesterday (Oct. 4) thanks to a mass outage that lasted for hours.

CNBC noted that the six hours of downtime marked Facebook's longest-running outage since 2008.

Today (Oct. 5), Zuckerberg and his tech company are making headlines yet again. This time it's because Frances Haugen, a former employee-turned-whistleblower, testified in front of Congress about harmful side effects of spending time on the social media apps.

Haugen came prepared with facts to back up her allegations. According to AP, the former employee made copies of "tens of thousands of pages of internal research documents" before leaving Facebook's civic integrity unit.

She previously leaked the documents to The Wall Street Journal, which helped the publication with their Facebook Files series.

Haugen spoke about the decision to become a whistleblower in an interview on 60 Minutes.

Speaking in front of the Senate today, she alleged that the company is aware of this research, but that they have chosen not to act on it.

"Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy," she said. "The company's leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won't make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people."

The Wall Street Journal noted that spokespersons for Facebook have called Haugen's knowledge into question.

One communications spokesperson, Andy Stone, took to Twitter to release a statement. He said Haugen "did not work on child safety or Instagram," both of which were issues she addressed during her testimony.

Later, he released a statement from Lena Pietsch, director of policy communications, which disputed Haugen's allegations but agreed "it's time to begin to create standard rules for the internet."

What exactly has Haugen alleged about Facebook? Read on for a cheat sheet that includes five main takeaways.