Fans React: Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Broke The Internet With Their NYE ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance

On Miley's New Year's Eve Party on NBC Dec. 31, Miley Cyrus and "Becky's So Hot" singer Fletcher teamed up for a duet of Cyrus' hit "Midnight Sky."

Turns out it was a great idea because the steamy performance was a highlight of the night. Not only did the two artists' fans love the collaboration, but it opened up a whole new world for Fletcher, who released her debut album this year.

"Fletcher & Miley out here doin’ the lord’s work," one person tweeted.

Another viewer added, "[I don't even know] who is this fletcher person but ????? SHIP SHIP !!!!!!"

"Wow??? don’t know who fletcher is but god is she beautiful. i'm sick that they’re not together," someone else agreed.

Fletcher was one of the performers featured during the show, where she performed her 2022 hit "Becky's So Hot" (and aptly changed the last line to "Miley's so hot," of course). She released her debut album in September on the heels of the buzz created by "Becky" and went on multiple sold-out tours in 2022.

For fans, seeing Fletcher on stage with Miley was an unforgettable moment made sweeter by the fact that she used to dress as Hannah Montana for kids' parties as a teen.

"I couldn't stop thinking about how Cari (Fletcher) used to be a Hannah Montana impersonator/party performer during this," one fan pointed out.

At one point, Fletcher knelt next to Cyrus and caressed her leg before quite literally bowing down to her as Cyrus grinned.

The official TikTok video of their performance has over seven million views.

"Miley Cyrus and Fletcher altered my brain chemistry here," a fan commented.

Another said, "I just KNOW Fletcher was screaming on the inside."

"Why do i feel like i’m interrupting something," someone else said on TikTok.

"Jesus f---ing Christ it’s a win for the girlies," former reality TV star and current internet personality and sober coach Alexis Neiers commented.

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa also got in on the commentary with a duet video on TikTok.

"This is everything we’ve all ever needed. my eyes say it ALL," she captioned the response video.

See more fan reactions, below: