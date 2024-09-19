Cheese is practically it's own food group for so many of us. It's a passion, a gastronomical tour of deliciousness with such diverse flavors.

Whether it's a Kraft American cheese slice on saltines to enjoy with chicken noodle soup or a creamy brie, baby Swiss slices on a sandwich or earthy goat, even cheddar cheese in a jar for nachos, we have a love affair with cheese and cheese products.

Along with sweet, sour, bitter, and salty, our tastebuds love savory as the fifth taste and that's where cheese hits home. Crumbled blue cheese to string cheese to Mac and Cheese in a box, we love it all even if it's not real cheese.

According to the Mashed website, processed, cheese-like products made up of less than 51% real cheese isn't considered real cheese per the FDA.

These products are often ultra-meltable and tend to keep longer than real cheese, they have become an irresistible ingredient for use in many fast food restaurants. While many of our favorite franchises continue to use slices, chunks, shreds, and squares of the real thing, there are those opting for cheesy fakes.

Here are the fast food chains that do and don't use real cheese.

DO

Panera, Starbucks, Taco Bell, Chipotle, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, and Jack-in-the-Box.

DON'T

McDonald's, Bojangles, Burger King, Sonic, Dairy Queen, and Tim Hortons.

Now if you're wondering about popular fast food pizza chains where cheese is literally its purpose and lifeblood I Googled Domino's, Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and Little Caesars and all say they use 100% real cheese and cheese mixes.

According to Wikipedia, only about 30% of pizza places around the country use actual Mozzarella so if it's crucial to you then make sure you ask or abide by the old saying "you get what you pay for."

