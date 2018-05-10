Could the Women of Wakanda be top lining their a spinoff of their own? A recent interview with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler insists there's a possibility.

When asked by critic Elvis Mitchell if he believed the women of the Marvel film held as much significance as their male counterparts, Coogler answered, "I think you could argue they are more important."

“There’s a whole section of the film where T’Challa is out of the movie and you’re just following the women,” he added, mentioning a scene involving the movie's titular hero (played by Chadwick Boseman). “That’s one of my favorite parts of the movie when I watched it, and I didn’t expect that."

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Unlike most other films from the Marvel Comics Universe, Black Panther is a superhero flick that isn't reliant on its nominal savior; the Dora Milaje regiment and the movie's leading heroines — Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) — all get a chance to put their kick-ass strengths to test in the blockbuster.

Coogler went on to explain that after watching those scenes with Wright, Gurira and Nyong'o, he could totally envision the women spearheading a film of their own. This enticed the moderator to ask whether he would consider making a ladies-only Black Panther spinoff.

"That would be amazing if the opportunity came up," the Creed director responded. "They did it in the comic-book version."

In the case of Marvel movies, this isn't the first time the all-female concept has been thrown around. Just last month there were talks of a female-fronted Avengers installment.