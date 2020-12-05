Letitia Wright Favorites Cancel ‘Black Panther 2’ Tweets, Deletes Twitter Account Amid Anti-Vax Backlash

After facing backlash for sharing an anti-vax video, Letitia Wright favorited numerous tweets asking to cancel the Black Panther sequel.

As of Saturday (December 5), Wright's Twitter account has been deleted. Before she deactivated the account, she favorited a series of tweets that ask for her role to be re-cast and to not continue with Black Panther 2.

According to The Daily Mail and other reports, she first favorited the tweet from user @JackCox that read, "Just Cancel Black Panther 2."

She also favorited the tweets, "Cancel Black Panther 2 immediately" and "Nah she needs to be recast."

@GizzyBizzy307 added, "Can’t wait for Don Cheadle to play Shuri in Black Panther 2," they joked, referencing when Cheadle replaced Terrence Howard as James Rhodes in Iron Man 2.

The backlash began on Friday (December 4) when Wright tweeted a lengthy YouTube video questioning the COVID-19 vaccine. The host in the video, Tomi Arayomi, admitted to having zero knowledge of the medical science behind vaccines.

Hours later, she responded to the backlash. "My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies," she tweeted.

The Black Panther sequel is scheduled to begin filming in July 2021 and releasing in summer 2022.