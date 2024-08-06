True or False: Flashing Your Lights Will Change a Red Light to Green

We've all flashed our high beams at that often nicknamed and unlovingly called "midnight light."

Even though it seems like those forever red traffic lights happen in the early morning hours or late at night, we've all sat at a red light in the middle of the day. We literally experience all lanes move through at least two to three cycles while we sit and stare at that red just taunting us.

Marcus Bellamy Marcus Bellamy loading...

According to the Family Handyman website, the underground technology adjusts so when it feels the weight of a car it triggers the signal to change to a green light.

Then there are lights on timers programmed for the various traffic conditions often changing depending on the time of day. Cameras and sensors activate the signal to change when a vehicle pulls up.

READ ON: Real Reasons Police Ask These Four Questions During a Traffic Stop

According to Family Handyman, all of this technology is triggered depending on situations, vehicles, and even cameras so what ever you do, always make sure you pull up to the white line to make sure and activate the various technology.

Why?

Red and green traffic lights against blue sky backgrounds venakr loading...

Because flashing your high beams to signal the camera or sensor to turn green isn't going to help.

As fabulous as that sounds, according to the Motor Biscuit website, stop lights only detect flashing lights at an equivalent of 14 flashes per second. This is to assist emergency vehicles that don't already have equipment to turn all lights red if necessary.

Unless you can flash your high beams 14 times in a second, let the waiting continue.

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker