The two biggest blockbusters of Summer 2023 are set to drop this weekend, and a Texas-based theater chain is tapping into the 'Barbenheimer' hype with a deal for fans of Oppenheimer and Barbie: The Movie.

What the Heck is Barbenheimer?

'Barbienheimer' is an amalgamation of the titles Barbie and Oppenheimer, both of which hit U.S. theaters on July 21. These two flicks couldn't be further apart in subject matter--one's about the life plastic and fantastic while the other depicts the life and legacy of the man who ushered in the age of nuclear war--but once the internet got wind of the shared release date, folks went crazy sharing their plans to see both films in the same day.

Variety reports that over 40,000 movie fans have purchased tickets to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer this weekend, making Barbenheimer a bonafide pop culture phenomenon that everyone's embracing-- from meme lords to robot Johnny Cash.

What's the Deal?

Flix Brewhouse is a luxury theater chain with locations in Indiana, Iowa, New Mexico, Wisconsin, and the Lonestar State. They've been anticipating an influx of theater-goers this weekend and have prepped a special (and hilariously-named) promotion for those who purchase tickets to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer between July 20 and July 25.

"Split the Weekend," a nod to J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, offers Flix Brewhouse loyalty members a chance to score a free ticket following their double-feature purchase. No word on whether this deal includes a bucket of hot-pink popcorn or a life-size cardboard cutout of Cillian Murphy but hey, a Barbie Girl can dream.

