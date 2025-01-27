How a Major Costco Food Court Change Affects the Price of the $1.50 Combo

There are a few things that non-political that split the country like no other,

McDonald's or Burger King, blonde or brunette, beach person or a lake person, even the question of whether it's okay to put pineapple on pizza gets the internet going, and of course, one of the biggest is Coke or Pepsi.

According to The Hill website, if one of your favorite pastimes while grabbing your bi-weekly items at Costco was hitting up the food court for the $1.50 hot dog and Pepsi, get ready to drink Coke instead.

Ok, wait, according to USA Today, the entire reason Costco changed to Pepsi more than a decade ago was so the beloved $1.50 combo didn't increase.

As of now, the beloved combo price is staying as is. However, according to The Hill, this may be in limbo.

Costco has repeatedly reassured consumers over the last few years that it would not raise the price of its hot dog and soda combo, even as consumer prices rose and membership fees climbed. But, comments by the company’s former CFO, Richard Galanti, caused uncertainty about the item’s future.

In the last couple of years, when asked if the $1.50 combo price is safe, the now-former CFO of Costco changed his wording from "yes" to “probably safe for a while.”

According to Fortune Magazine, the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo has been around since 1985. This is thanks to various changes that allowed the price to stay low including changing soda brands to bringing the hotdog process in-house.

Now, if you're a Pepsi fan, then you can enjoy the iced cold beverage while you shop for the next few months. According to The Hill, the roll-out of Coca-Cola products isn't happening until the summer.

Pepsi has been in Costco stores since 2013, but prior to that, it was Coke.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school. Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn