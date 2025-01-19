This Entire Section of Costco Has Disappeared…For Now

Here we go again with Costco. And if you've been in one since 2025 started then you may have noticed.

The popular big box membership-only store offers many of the comforts and the consistency we love and can always count on. We also love the insane variety of items and even services it offers and always has.

Tires, groceries, clothing, furniture, electronics, jewelry, and books are all under one warehouse roof. It's easy to spend hours there meandering through the aisles. The list above doesn't even cover the myriad of items; however, one thing you can remove from that list come January is that massive table of books.

I mean, I know plenty of people read on their tablets rather than actually opening a hardback or paperback book, but that's not the reason Costco is removing the massive tables of books.

THREE REASONS BEHIND THE MOVE

According to the MSN website, essentially, tech giant Amazon has won the book battle with so many buying books online.

The huge selection of books on every possible topic and in every possible genre, often many people's first stop, will still be a joy of Costco shopping, but only from September through December during the holiday season.

According to the Eat This, Not That website, it all officially started this year.

They require too much work to stock. To avoid using critical time and labor to restock them on shelves, Costco usually sells products directly off the shipping pallets. However, Costco workers are required to organize and lay out books by hand as new reads arrive at the retailer constantly.

According to MSN, the other time-consuming issue is that any books Costco doesn't sell require a lot of manpower to pack up and return, which means even more labor for employees. Given the big box store's size, for just major best sellers, it could stock hundreds of thousands of copies per title.

